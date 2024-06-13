Pokémon teams up with LeCreuset for new cooking accessories

HQ

Cookery brand LeCreuset is known for their interesting, if expensive designs. They make all sorts of things to help out in the kitchen, but unless you want to spend hundreds of pounds on big items, you're going to have to do without that raspberry shaped crockpot.

However, if there's one way to make people spend huge amounts of money, it's by releasing a Pokémon collaboration. As you can see on the Japanese version of LeCreuset's website, there's a whole Pokémon range featuring plates, mugs, a Marmit, kettle and Cocotte.

The most expensive item on the line is the marmit, which will run you ￥47,300 or around £235. There's not yet a way to order these items to anywhere except Japan and Asia, Oceania, and South Africa. Sorry Northern Hemisphere, you'll just have to do without.

