Pokémon teams up with King Ice for some snazzy new jewellery

HQ

Pokémon has teamed up once more with jewellery maker King Ice for some new necklaces in the style of your favourite pocket monsters. From Poké Ball-inspired chains to large Pikachu and Eevee faces, you can show off your favourite Pokémon with this new bling.

That is, if your favourite Pokémon are Eevee, Pikachu, Charmander, Gengar, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, or Snorlax. Those are the only creatures getting their own special chains, alongside another Squirtle necklace which shows the leader of the Squirtle Squad, fresh with his shades and all.

The prices vary with these necklaces, but most cost around £120. They're all available on the Pokémon Center, and are made of white-gold, 14K gold, black-gold, and rose-gold plated brass with diamond simulate. The chains are 22 inches long and come with a lifetime warranty for manufacturer defects.

Which Pokémon chain would you pick?

This is an ad: