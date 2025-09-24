Pokémon teams up with Italian fashion brand Dolly Noire for some fancy Hoenn pieces

HQ

Pokémon is know for collaborations with all sorts of brands, but it seems now Pikachu's eyes are set on the runway as the company has teamed up with Milan-based fashion brand Dolly Noire for a new line of clothing based on the Hoenn region.

Specifically, a lot of these pieces focus on iconic legendaries from the region, including Groudon, Rayquaza, Latios and Latias. There's also some love for other big names from Hoenn, such as Salamence and Metagross, Shedninja, Milotic and more. T-shirts cost £40 on the Pokémon Center website, and the hoodies and cardigans cost well over £100, showing this stuff is perhaps a bit more luxurious than usual gaming merch.

On the Dolly Noire website, you can find even more items, including a piece for Kyogre and a t-shirt showing off the starters for Hoenn. These follow the same style, but the pricing is in Euros and the website is in Italian.

