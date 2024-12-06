Pokémon teams up with Clarks for line of themed-shoes

HQ

The Pokémon Company's latest apparel and clothing collaboration will see the entertainment titan teaming up with Clarks Shoes in the UK for a slate of branded boots themed after the fully-evolved Kanto starter pocket monsters (and Mewtwo).

The boots slot into the Torhill Explore style, and come in orange, blue, green and purple colour schemes with accents and additional stylings that depict Charizard, Blastoise, Venusaur, and Mewtwo.

The boots are available to order now and come in a whole list of sizing options. They're even available to snag with a pre-Christmas delivery assurance meaning this could be a great Xmas present idea for the Pokémon fan in your life. The boots sell for £120.

This is an ad: