Pokémon TCG x McDonald's promotion leads to mass scalping and food waste

A McDonald's x Pokémon TCG collaboration has been brought to a swift and merciful end following higher-than-expected demand for the promotional cards included with Happy Meals at select McDonald's locations in Japan.

As per PokéBeach, McDonald's Japan released the following statement: "We would like to inform you that the distribution of Pokémon cards to customers who purchased Happy Meals®, which was scheduled for three days only from Saturday, August 9th to Monday, August 11th, has ended at many stores due to higher-than-expected sales. We sincerely apologize for not being able to meet the expectations of our customers who were looking forward to the product due to the early end of this distribution."

Of course, reports of scalping, huge lines, and food waste followed. With people flocking to the stores not for a quick treat, but instead for the Pokémon card included as part of the promotion, which they could then sell online.

Store embezzling was also on the cards, with boxes of packs showing up on second-hand sites for a profit. People still are going crazy for Pokémon, even if it's now mostly grown men queuing up in the hopes of a quick buck from a Happy Meal.

