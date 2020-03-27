Pokémon Sword/Shield's new expansion pass update detailed

The Pokémon Sword/Shield Expansion Pass is getting its Isle of Armor addition in June and during yesterday's Mini Direct, Nintendo detailed what's coming up this summer. The trailer, which you can watch below, showed Kubfu, the new Pokémon coming to the game. Kubfu will be given to your trainer by master Mustard after your trainer's training concludes in the Isle of Armor dojo. Kubfu will evolve into Urshifu and depending on whether you decide to venture into the Tower of Darkness of Tower of Waters, Urshifu will acquire either single strike style or rapid strike style.

Apart from getting a first look at the mentioned aspects of the DLC, Gigantamax versions of your starters were shown.

Take a look at the trailer below.