Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Pokémon Sword/Shield

Pokémon Sword/Shield's new expansion pass update detailed

Get ready for Pokémon Sword/Shield's next expansion pass update Isle of Armor and the rewards it brings.

The Pokémon Sword/Shield Expansion Pass is getting its Isle of Armor addition in June and during yesterday's Mini Direct, Nintendo detailed what's coming up this summer. The trailer, which you can watch below, showed Kubfu, the new Pokémon coming to the game. Kubfu will be given to your trainer by master Mustard after your trainer's training concludes in the Isle of Armor dojo. Kubfu will evolve into Urshifu and depending on whether you decide to venture into the Tower of Darkness of Tower of Waters, Urshifu will acquire either single strike style or rapid strike style.

Apart from getting a first look at the mentioned aspects of the DLC, Gigantamax versions of your starters were shown.

Take a look at the trailer below.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Pokémon Sword/ShieldScore

Pokémon Sword/Shield
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"Sword/Shield innovates by having one foot resting in the essence of what makes the Pokémon universe what it is today, while having the other dipped into new waters."



Loading next content