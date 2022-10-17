Pokémon Sword/Shield will get its last update in November

HQ

It has been revealed that support is winding down on Pokémon Sword/Shield, with the final time that the game will be updated being November 1, 2022.

As reported on by Serebii.net, the game will be getting a minor update on that day, which will bring Gigantamax Snorlax to the Wild Area. Following this, there will not be any further Wild Area news updates, no further Ranked support for Battle Stadium, no support for Ranked results in Pokémon Home, and no online competitions.

The game will still be playable online of course, with friendly competitions able to be run, and all Y-Comm features working as expected, but just know that Game Freak will be turning its attention to the imminently launching Pokémon Scarlet/Violet once next month rolls around.