Pokémon Sword & Shield: Isle of Armor news coming tomorrow

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo, Game Freak, and Creatures Inc. have seemingly been secretly planning on unveiling all the details about Isle of Armor as soon as tomorrow, in a to-be-confirmed format (rumour say it'll be a mini Nintendo Direct-like presentation, but the company has reportedly run into filming issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The Isle of Armor is the first of the two-part DLC that will arrive for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield for Nintendo Switch and was already announced to release in June, with Crown of Tundra then completing the season pass in the autumn.

The content will expand the region of Galar with new locations and will introduce both old and new Pokémon. The former in the form of previous-gen creatures and the latter with the new legendary Kubfu and its Urshifu evolution.

The presentation will be held online on June 2 at 14:00 BST, according to the data gathered by the always-reliable Serebii. The official announcement is thus expected soon. The same happens to the launch of the content itself, which may happen after the presentation or days after to let the community absorb and discuss the news.

What do you expect from the Isle of Armor?