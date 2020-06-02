Pokémon Sword/Shield Isle of Armor DLC is due in two weeks

You're watching Advertisements

Today, Nintendo released a new trailer for the two scheduled expansions of Pokémon Sword/Shield. In it, we find the release date of the first add-on 'Isle of Armor' as well as an overview of both content drops. The first of two planned additions included in the game's Season Pass and it will be available to download on the Nintendo Switch from June 17.

In the video we find a long list of new and old Pokémon types that will fill Sword & Shield's Pokédex in about two weeks. Game Freak promised to introduce over 100 Pokémon from previous generations in the first DLC alone, including some pocket monsters that fans have missed ever since the game released late last year. We also discovered additional Galar- and new Gigamax forms that we can use to compete in Dyna-Raids.

One of the more exciting details of the new trailer is the Galar variants of the three legendary bird Pokémon Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres, which are likely to await us in the second DLC 'The Tundra Crown' coming later this year. There are also many other legendary Pokémon, including newer versions from Sun and Moon to be found. Another thing that can be seen briefly is the new cooperative league duel mode for two people.