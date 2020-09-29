Pokémon Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra DLC launches October 22

You're watching Advertisements

Pokémon Company President Tsunekazu Ishihara revealed in a livestream today that Pokémon Sword and Shield's second DLC, The Crown Tundra, will launch on October 22. Along with the reveal of its release date, we were also shown some upcoming features, such as the Galarian Star Tournament and Dynamax Adventures.

Perhaps the most exciting revelation was that all previous legendary Pokémon would be featured within the DLC. These will be contained in dens where you and a group of fellow trainers will have to group together to catch them (just like in the Max Raid Battles).

The Galar Star Tournament was also revealed and this is a series of battles that will allow you to team up with trainers that you have met across your journey. We can see these battles being challenging, as we have no control over our partner's Pokémon's actions.

