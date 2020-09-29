English
Follow us
news
Pokémon Sword/Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra details will be revealed today

Like The Isle of Armor before it, the expansion's release date and story will likely be revealed within a short video.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The official Pokémon Twitter account has revealed that details on the upcoming Crowd Tundra expansion will be unveiled today at 15:00pm BST (16:00pm CEST). Details besides this were a little light, but we know roughly what to expect if the showcase is to take a similar approach to what we got with The Isle of Armor DLC.

We expect to see more landmarks and locales that will be visiting in this snow-covered island, as well as the new characters that we will meet within its story. The Isle of Armor presentation also revealed its release date, so why wouldn't be surprised if we learned when we will be able to explore this new part of the Galar region. One thing that we would love to personally see is official confirmation of some of the creatures that we will be able to catch.

Whilst you wait for the showcase, why not read our review of The Isle of Armor here.

Pokémon Sword/Shield

Related texts

Pokémon Sword/ShieldScore

Pokémon Sword/Shield
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"Sword/Shield innovates by having one foot resting in the essence of what makes the Pokémon universe what it is today, while having the other dipped into new waters."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy