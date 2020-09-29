Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra details will be revealed today

You're watching Advertisements

The official Pokémon Twitter account has revealed that details on the upcoming Crowd Tundra expansion will be unveiled today at 15:00pm BST (16:00pm CEST). Details besides this were a little light, but we know roughly what to expect if the showcase is to take a similar approach to what we got with The Isle of Armor DLC.

We expect to see more landmarks and locales that will be visiting in this snow-covered island, as well as the new characters that we will meet within its story. The Isle of Armor presentation also revealed its release date, so why wouldn't be surprised if we learned when we will be able to explore this new part of the Galar region. One thing that we would love to personally see is official confirmation of some of the creatures that we will be able to catch.

Whilst you wait for the showcase, why not read our review of The Isle of Armor here.