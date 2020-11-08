Pokémon Sword and Shield: Here are the Pokémon you can expect to find in Max Raid Battles this month

You're watching Advertisements

Max Raid Battles in Pokémon Sword and Shield have once more received a refresh, changing up the Pokémon that you'll encounter more frequently. Starting from November 5 and running until November 30, Butterfree, Shuckle, Garbodor, Ninjask, Vileplume, Toxicroak, and their pre-evolved forms will be appearing more frequently in Max Raid Dens. Special Gigantamax forms of Butterfree and Garbodar will also be appearing more frequently within the Wild Area, The Crown Tundra, and The Isle of Armor.

The Crown Tundra, Pokémon Sword and Shield second DLC, released late last month, and we were pretty fond of what it had to offer. You can read our review of the expansion here.