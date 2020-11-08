English
Follow us
news
Pokémon Sword/Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield: Here are the Pokémon you can expect to find in Max Raid Battles this month

Gigantamax forms of both Butterfree and Garbodor will be appearing more frequently.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Max Raid Battles in Pokémon Sword and Shield have once more received a refresh, changing up the Pokémon that you'll encounter more frequently. Starting from November 5 and running until November 30, Butterfree, Shuckle, Garbodor, Ninjask, Vileplume, Toxicroak, and their pre-evolved forms will be appearing more frequently in Max Raid Dens. Special Gigantamax forms of Butterfree and Garbodar will also be appearing more frequently within the Wild Area, The Crown Tundra, and The Isle of Armor.

The Crown Tundra, Pokémon Sword and Shield second DLC, released late last month, and we were pretty fond of what it had to offer. You can read our review of the expansion here.

Pokémon Sword/Shield

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy