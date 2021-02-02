Pokémon Sword and Shield are the third games in the series to achieve 20 million sales

Yesterday, Nintendo provided updated sales figures on its first-party software over the last nine months and it was Animal Crossing: New Horizons that led the pack. One eye opening detail that fans noticed within these figures, however, was that Pokémon Sword and Shield had crossed the 20 million sales mark and become the third games in the series to do so. This is quite the feat, as it hadn't been achieved by the series since Gold and Silver - a pair of games which launched at the peak of Pokéania back in 1999 (Japan).
The games still have a fight on their hands to become the best selling games in the series as Red and Blue are leading solidly with 31.38 million sales, but they aren't far behind catching up Gold and Silver's figure of 20.35 million units.
You can check out the total sales figures for games in the series below:
Pokémon Red/Blue/Green - 31.38 million
Pokémon Gold/Silver - 23.1 million
Pokémon Sword/Shield - 20.35 million
Pokémon Diamond/Pearl - 17.67 million
Pokémon X/Y - 16.49 million
Pokémon Ruby/Sapphire - 16.22 million
Pokémon Sun/Moon - 16.2 million
Pokémon Black/White - 15.64 million
Pokémon Yellow - 14.64 million
Pokémon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sappire - 14.34 million
Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee - 13.00 million
Pokémon HeartGold/SoulSilver - 12.72 million
Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen - 12.00 million
Pokémon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon - 8.89 million
Pokémon Black 2/White 2 - 8.25 million
Pokémon Platinum - 7.693 million
Pokémon Emerald - 7.060 million
Pokémon Crystal - 6.3 million
