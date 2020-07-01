Pokémon Smile works like a charm

You're watching Advertisements

A review of a toothbrushing app seemed a bit excessive, especially since my kids have only been using it for a few days, however, I wanted to go on the record somehow and acknowledge what an excellent and thoughtful little app Pokémon Smile actually is.

Without wanting to overshare, one of my boys has a lot of trouble brushing his teeth and that part of our day can be extremely stressful for everybody concerned, but Pokémon Smile has absolutely captured his Pikachu-loving heart and he has been brushing his teeth reliably ever since we installed the app. That's a first in our house.

The app entices children into scrubbing their teeth clean so they can unlock pokémon while they play/brush. During the great scrubbing, the app also takes photos using the front-facing camera on your device, which the little ones can then decorate afterwards with stickers and hats (there's always hats), giving them an interactive experience that extends beyond the act of brushing.

Who knows how long it will last, but right now I'm just pleased that it has worked. If like me you've got reluctant little ones who need a helping hand to get their teeth clean, I'd absolutely recommend you download it (and, best of all, it's free).