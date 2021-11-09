Pokémon Smile received its first update...more than a year after launch

HQ

Do you still remember Pokémon Smile? it's a mobile app that has been designed to encourage kids to brush their teeth regularly and properly. We gave it a little introduction when it launched last year.

Then, there was nothing after - it went into a long silence for this app ever since. Just like many of other apps, it got released, then it went quiet. You'd think The Pokémon Company might have completely forgot about it, but no. More than a year after the initial launch, the first update for Pokémon Smile rolled out during the weekend, kind of out of the blue. Nevertheless, the full patch note can be found here:

- Additional Pokémon and Pokémon Caps added.

- The "Brushing Session Length" and "Take In-Game Pictures" options in the "Brushing Settings" menu can now be set separately for each user on a device.

- Bug fixes.

Well, better later than never? Did you download this app for your kids?

Thanks, nintendolife