Pokémon Smile is a new app to help kids brush their teeth

The Pokémon Company has announced an original new app, this time designed for your little ones to help them brush their teeth, and it's called Pokémon Smile.

Pokémon Smile uses the camera on any compatible device to monitor the movements of the player as they brush their teeth. If those milky whites are brushed properly, players will be able to defeat the bacteria in the game and then catch a Pokémon.

Parents can set up notifications for up to three different times of day, to remind you that it's time to brush your teeth. They can also set the duration of each session from one to three minutes, based on the age and different needs of your children. The app contains many elements that encourage kids to play in order to gradually form the habit of brushing twice a day, with over one hundred Pokémon to catch in order to complete the Pokédex included. They will also receive funny virtual hats that will appear on their heads while brushing their teeth - because who doesn't love funny hats!

Pokémon Smile can be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Play.