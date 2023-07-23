Pokémon Sleep players find out the game is recording their farts

Pokémon Sleep is the latest app from the franchise targeting everyday activities and combining them with the pocket monsters. However, users have been reporting that the app not only records how you sleep, but the noises you make at night.

That includes sleeping, and... farting. As Pokémon Sleep records everything over a certain volume, their flatulent outbursts have been kept to monitor when the user wakes up. Luckily, these clips don't last for more than a day, but some have found it incredibly embarassing.









Others are seeing the lighter side. If you really want to avoid Pokémon Sleep recording your farts, you can move it away from your pillow when you sleep, but then you're unlikely to get as many rewards. It's truly a tough choice, as you could be missing out on collecting cool Pokémon all to save some face.