Pokémon Sleep is finally compatible with smarthwatches, and comes with new gifts

Pokémon Sleep is a quite interesting app if you're interested in knowing the quality of your sleep, but has an important disadvantage: in order for it to work, you have to put your mobile phone face down, with the screen on and the app opened, and on your bed (it can't be on a bedside table, it should be on your pillow so it can detect your movements).

Thankfully, The Pokémon Comapny has released a new update for the app that brings compatibility with smartwatches. Now, you will be able to measure your sleep in a much more comfortable way: just link it to your Health Connect app on Android or iOS.

Not every smarthwatch is compatible. In this website you can check which ones work for the Apple Watch familiy, and which ones work for the Galaxy Watch, Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit models.

This update brings a few gifts to entice new "dreamers": if you create an account between September 23 and October 23, you will get 10 Pokécookies and Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle incenses.

On the contrary, if you already created an account before Agust 22, 2024, but hasn't used the app between that date and September 23, you will get other gifts, including 10 Pokécookies, 1000 dream points and more. Every player, no matter what, will also get some goodies.

That is not all news for Pokémon Sleep: the original soundtrack for the game/app, composed with 34 tracks, has just released on Spotify. Some relaxing music if you're having trouble sleeping!