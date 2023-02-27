Pokémon Sleep is finally coming this year

As part of the latest Pokémon Presents broadcast, The Pokémon Company has announced that Pokémon Sleep will finally be debuting later this year on iOS and Android devices.

The game, which will literally revolve around getting a good night sleep, will analyse and categorise your sleep patterns and style and will then match it up with the types of sleeping patterns of Pokémon, so that when you awake, the game's hub location will be packed with all kinds of Pokémon that the new character of Professor Neroli will analyse.

The game is also said to have functionality with the Pokémon Go Plus+ device, which will allow you to bring your sleeping adventures to the mobile game. And even more, the disc-like device will feature the mechanic to sing lullabies, using the Pikachu voice built-in - should you ever want to be sung to sleep by a pocket monster that is.

The Pokémon Company has not yet announced when Pokémon Sleep will exactly debut, but as we know more, we'll be sure to update you.