Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Sleep

Pokémon Sleep has snoozed past 10 million downloads

To celebrate this milestone, all users can receive a free in-game gift.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The Pokémon Company and developer Select Button have revealed that their sleep tracking app Pokémon Sleep has now been downloaded 10 million times.

To commemorate this milestone, all users can now receive a free in-game gift which includes 1000 Sleep Points, 1 Good Camp Ticket, 3 Ingredient Ticket S, and 5 Poké Biscuits. To take advantage of this gift, you'll need to ensure that your app is fully updated to version 1.0.6.

Pokémon Sleep launched on mobile devices in mid-July and followed after a series of other popular mobile titles for the series, including Pokémon Go, Pokémon Unite, and Pokémon Masters EX.

Pokémon Sleep

Related texts



Loading next content