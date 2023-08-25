Pokémon Sleep has snoozed past 10 million downloads

The Pokémon Company and developer Select Button have revealed that their sleep tracking app Pokémon Sleep has now been downloaded 10 million times.

To commemorate this milestone, all users can now receive a free in-game gift which includes 1000 Sleep Points, 1 Good Camp Ticket, 3 Ingredient Ticket S, and 5 Poké Biscuits. To take advantage of this gift, you'll need to ensure that your app is fully updated to version 1.0.6.

Pokémon Sleep launched on mobile devices in mid-July and followed after a series of other popular mobile titles for the series, including Pokémon Go, Pokémon Unite, and Pokémon Masters EX.