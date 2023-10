100,000 years of sleep. It sounds like something a Disney princess might suffer before someone saves her. But it's also actually the total amount of time players have slept in Pokémon Sleep since it was released in July.

This frighteningly long time comes just in time for Halloween, which of course is something celebrated in the app. From 30th October to 6th November, Pikachu with a festive hat and various ghost monsters will appear.