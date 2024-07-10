Pokémon Sleep earned $100 million in its first year

Taking your Pokémon to your phone is very easy nowadays, as there are a load of apps that allow you to catch, train, and battle with your favourite creatures, but only one lets you do it in your sleep.

Pokémon Sleep launched last year and according to a report from PocketGamer.biz, the app has generated $100 million. Compared to Pokémon GO's $1 billion annual average, this might not sound like much, but it's still an impressive start.

Japanese players have apparently been bringing in most of that revenue at around $73 million, while American users account for $15 million. Third place is Taiwan with $4 million. Of course, you don't necessarily need to spend money on the app, but the ever-tempting in-app purchases have led to some parting with their hard-earned cash.