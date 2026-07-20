Pokémon Sleep celebrates its third anniversary with the arrival of the starter Pokémon from Pokémon Pearl and Diamond

It may not be one of the games that grabs the most headlines, but even in the background, Pokémon Sleep is a giant that accompanies more than 10 million users every day, helping them regulate their sleep cycles, improve their health, and catch a few Pokémon along the way. Today marks the third anniversary of its launch, and TPC is celebrating with a special event introducing no fewer than nine new Pokémon from the Sinnoh/Hisui region: the three 'starters' and their evolutions.

So, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Chimchar, Monferno, Infernape, Piplup, Prinplup and Empoleon are joining the roster of pocket monsters, accompanied by a range of temporary power-ups and bonuses. The appearance rate of Pokémon with sleep patterns different to your own has now been increased, and there's a bonus for experience, candies and mini-candies.

Twelve new missions have also been added, split into two sets of six per week - which is how long the event will last. In addition, users can claim daily Sleep Gifts from the box.

If you'd like to add a few Pokémon to your collection and, whilst you're at it, get a better night's sleep, you can access Pokémon Sleep via Google Play (Android) or the App Store (Apple) and download it to your smartphone.