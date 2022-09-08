Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet's titanic crab, Klawf has been revealed

And we've been told all about the different storylines that make up the game's narrative.

HQ

It was previously revealed that Pokémon Scarlet/Violet will have a core storyline that tasks trainers with heading out into the Paldea region to complete three separate quest lines, but aside from one being Victory Road (taking on Gyms and then the Pokémon League), we didn't know what the other two would look like. Until now.

And this is because a new trailer has landed, and this one shows the sorts of challenges that will be available, including that the other two tasks will be framed around the new villainous faction, Team Star, and also collecting a rare set of ingredients protected by incredibly tough Pokémon.

The second storyline is called Starfall Street, and will see players finding Team Star bases around Paldea and then surviving an onslaught on Pokémon battles to be able to face each base's leader. You'll have to do this for a few different Team Star squads over the game's duration.

Path of Legends will be the other quest line, with this asking players to gather Herba Mystica alongside the help of a new character called Arven. It's here that we'll be expected to face Titan Pokémon protecting each ingredient, including the enormous crab-like Klawf, which you can get a good look at in the latest trailer below.

HQ

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet will debut on Nintendo Switch on November 18.

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

