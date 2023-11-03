Pokémon Scarlet/Violet's The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk launches next month

HQ

If you've been waiting for an opportunity to return to Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, then we have some very good news for you, as Game Freak and Nintendo has now announced the release date for the second expansion for the title.

We're told that The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: The Indigo Disk launches on December 14, 2023, meaning on that day, we can look forward to new adventures and new Pokémon to catch (including a variety of starter Pokémon from previous generations).

If you haven't already seen what this expansion will be offering, check out the trailer for it below.