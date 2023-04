Pokémon Scarlet/Violet's latest patch fixes Tera Raid egg bug

HQ

Game Freak has released a new update for Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, and this one looks to tackle a ton of bugs and issues that have been plaguing the latest pocket monster adventure.

One of the biggest fixes comes in the form of correcting the Tera Raid issue that saw players catching an egg instead of Walking Wake or Iron Leaves, meaning the altered Pokémon should now be possible to acquire. Similarly, there has been an array of fixes targeted at the Hisuian version of Zoroark, which is available to anyone who has pre-ordered the upcoming Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion.

As for the full patch notes, you can find them below.

Support for Trainers Who Caught an Egg Instead of Walking Wake or Iron Leaves in Tera Raid Battles

Trainers who caught an Egg instead of Walking Wake or Iron Leaves in a Tera Raid Battle before updating to version 1.2.0 of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet were affected by a bug that prevented them from catching either of these Pokémon.

This bug has been fixed, and Trainers who caught such Eggs instead of Walking Wake and Iron Leaves will now be able to catch these Pokémon.

In addition, the Tera Raid Battle events for these two Pokémon will return around the same time as this game update. Visit this page for details on the Tera Raid Battle events.

Feature Adjustments

A change has been made to the deadline for entries for Friendly Competitions, which are found in the Online Competitions section of the Battle Stadium.



Before this change: Entries were allowed until the Friendly Competition began.



After this change: Entries will be allowed until the Friendly Competition ends.



Bug Fixes

Link Battles



Fixed a bug in Link Battles where selecting Swap in just before the selection timer reached zero could fail to switch in the selected Pokémon and subsequently cause switching — and the battle itself — to act abnormally.



Fixed a bug in Link Battles where once the remaining time for the battle was under one minute, it would no longer be displayed where it was supposed to.



Fixed a bug that occurred in Link Battles where, depending on the move being used at the time a Pokémon fainted, the amount of time a Trainer received to select their next Pokémon was reduced.



Battles



Fixed a bug where the Cud Chew Ability would trigger again once every two turns after it triggered the first time, contrary to what is written in the Ability description.



Fixed a bug that occurred when Zoroark Terastallized while using its Illusion Ability to disguise itself as another Pokémon. On the Check Status screen, the Terastallized Zoroark's type would display as the original type of the Pokémon it had disguised itself as, rather than Zoroark's Tera Type.



Fixed a bug that occurred when Zoroark used its Illusion Ability to disguise itself as another Pokémon that had already Terastallized. This bug caused Zoroark's type on the Check Status screen to incorrectly display as the Tera Type of the Pokémon Zoroark had disguised itself as.



Fixed a bug in Double Battles with moves that cause stat changes for the Pokémon using the moves. This bug caused the stat changes to incorrectly happen twice if the user hit two opposing Pokémon with the move while an opposing Pokémon was behind a Substitute.



Pokémon GO Connectivity



Fixed the main issue causing the game to crash on the screen used to pair with a Pokémon GO account.



Other