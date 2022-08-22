Pokémon Scarlet/Violet trailer shows off some new battle moves and items

HQ

As promised by The Pokémon Company, yesterday, at the Pokémon World Championship closing ceremony, another trailer for Pokémon Scarlet/Violet debuted, and this one was tailored to battling and showed off some new moves and items that players can find and use in game.

For the moves, these include Shed Tail and Tera Blast:





"Shed Tail: Create a substitute, then swap places with a party Pokémon in waiting"



"Tera Blast: Changes type when the user has Terstallized"



And as for the items, they are the Mirror Herb and the Loaded Dice:





"Mirror Herb: Copies an opponent's stat increases when consumed"



"Loaded Dice: Makes multistrike moves more likely to hit more times"



We also got another look at the new Terastallizing feature, and even got a glimpse of an all-new Pokémon that is making its debut in this game. That very creature is known as Cyclizar, and is a Dragon/Normal type that can be ridden as a bike in a similar way to the Legendary creatures, Miraidon and Koraidon. Check out the full Competitive Play trailer below.