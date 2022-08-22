Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet trailer shows off some new battle moves and items

And we get a look at another new Pokémon, Cyclizar.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As promised by The Pokémon Company, yesterday, at the Pokémon World Championship closing ceremony, another trailer for Pokémon Scarlet/Violet debuted, and this one was tailored to battling and showed off some new moves and items that players can find and use in game.

For the moves, these include Shed Tail and Tera Blast:


  • "Shed Tail: Create a substitute, then swap places with a party Pokémon in waiting"

  • "Tera Blast: Changes type when the user has Terstallized"

And as for the items, they are the Mirror Herb and the Loaded Dice:


  • "Mirror Herb: Copies an opponent's stat increases when consumed"

  • "Loaded Dice: Makes multistrike moves more likely to hit more times"

We also got another look at the new Terastallizing feature, and even got a glimpse of an all-new Pokémon that is making its debut in this game. That very creature is known as Cyclizar, and is a Dragon/Normal type that can be ridden as a bike in a similar way to the Legendary creatures, Miraidon and Koraidon. Check out the full Competitive Play trailer below.

HQ
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

Related texts



Loading next content