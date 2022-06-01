Pokémon Scarlet/Violet to launch this November

HQ

The brand-new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet/Violet has just been released and it has revealed the exact launch date for this next iteration of the beloved RPG series. Set to debut on November 18, 2022 to be precise, the trailer shows off a bunch of new gameplay, which in itself has given us a look at a bunch of new pocket monsters that will be available to catch in this new region.

While a few different new Pokémon were shown off, most notably was the small pig-like creature called Lechonk. There's no word on the typing of the Pokémon just yet, but considering we're shown a level two version of one, we can probably expect to encounter it early in the game.

Otherwise, the end of the trailer did give us a look at a cinematic render of the two new Legendary creatures that will be present in either version of the game, with one looking like a frilled lizard and the other more closely resembling a lizard fit with jet engines - yes, very unusual.

Check out the latest trailer below.