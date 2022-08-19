Pokémon Scarlet/Violet news teased for this weekend

HQ

The Pokémon World Championship is currently ongoing, and as part of that effort, players from all around the world have been competing in a range of Pokémon related tournaments and events, including in titles such as Pokémon Sword/Shield, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon The Card Game, and so on.

But as that event is almost at its end already, The Pokémon Company has teased that the closing ceremony for the show will feature some new information on Pokémon Scarlet/Violet. Speaking during the opening ceremony, company president, Tsunekazu Ishihara, stated:

"We also have news for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and the future of the Pokémon Trading Card Game. But I'd like to share those updates with you during our closing ceremony, so I ask that you wait just a little bit longer."

As for when the closing ceremony will be held, it is set for August 21 at 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST. You can catch it on the Pokémon Twitch channel.

