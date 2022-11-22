Pokémon Scarlet/Violet is already the biggest physical launch of the year in the UK

HQ

Despite its technical flaws and reception, Pokémon Scarlet/Violet seems to be doing very, very well in the regard to sales in the UK right now, as Gamesindustry.biz has reported both that the title is the biggest physical launch of the year in the country, and also that it had the second biggest Pokémon launch of all-time in the UK.

This puts the game ahead of FIFA 23 when looking at physical sales, and ahead of Pokémon Sun/Moon when looking at series launches. Due to the fact that Sun/Moon also sold for a lower price point, this means that Scarlet/Violet is also the most profitable physical launch for the series in the UK.

Continuing this trend, Scarlet/Violet also had a launch that was 25% bigger than Pokémon Sword/Shield, 70% bigger than Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, and 56% bigger than Pokémon Legends Arceus. This has all also driven Switch sales in the country, which are up 62% week-over-week.

As for which game players tended to favour, Scarlet made up 42% of sales, Violet 52%, and the double-pack including both games accounted for 6%.