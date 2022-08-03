Pokémon Scarlet/Violet gameplay gives a better look at the Paldea region

HQ

As part of the Pokémon Presents broadcast that just concluded, The Pokémon Company and Game Freak just gave us another look into the next generation of Pokémon games, Pokémon Scarlet/Violet.

The trailer we got gave us an aerial look at the new region known as Paldea while riding on the back of the two new Legendary Pokémon, Koraidon and Miraidon, which can also be used to traverse wide open ground and even choppy waters.

We even got to learn a tad bit more about the storyline, including that trainers will be enrolling in one of two academies, Naranja Academy or Uva Academy, depending on the version of the game they purchase. As part of the enrolment, you'll be expected to travel Paldea on a treasure hunt, and even discover and complete "three grand stories", one of which is about completing the eight gyms (in whichever order you like) and then beating The Pokémon League.

We were also told about the new characters that are being added, including the gym leaders, your classmates, teachers, and so on. The trailer and gameplay and also even further showed off the Pokémon that you will be able to encounter in the open-world RPG, even including Paldean Forms of returning Pokémon, such as Wooper.

Otherwise, we learnt about new Pokémon such as the adorable Fidough and the icy Cetitan, and how you can use the Terastallize ability to make any Pokémon in the Paldea region shine like a crystal, and even empower them, and occasionally change type. Rare Tera Pokémon will be found in the Tera Raid battles, which can be tackled as a multiplayer activity.

On the topic of multiplayer, we were told that via the Union Circle you can team up with up to three friends to catch Pokémon or just generally explore Paldea.

You can check out all of this new gameplay below, and can look to play Pokémon Scarlet/Violet for yourself on November 18.