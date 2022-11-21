Pokémon Scarlet/Violet are the series worst rated titles yet by players

HQ

There has been a lot of talk about the state of the latest Pokémon games, Scarlet/Violet, but one thing remains true, fans aren't happy about them. This can be clearly seen on Metacritic, where the most recent duo are the worst rated titles in the series history by User Score.

Pokémon Scarlet sits at a low of 2.9 with Pokémon Violet at 3.3, which for comparison sake, is behind the second lowest duo in the series history, Sword/Shield, which are at 4.6 and 4.7 respectively.

This is quite surprising when compared with Pokemon Legends Arceus, which has been seen in a far more favourable light, with this accounting for an 8.2 User Score, which is almost on par with its critic score of 83.

