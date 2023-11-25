Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's 7-star Tera Raid lets you catch Hisuian Samurott

The Water Tera Type Pokémon is available now until the 26th and next weekend too.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's 7-star Tera Raids are a great way to get super-powerful and exclusive Pokémon. We've seen plenty of interesting critters feature in the past for these events, and now if you're looking for a powerful Water/Dark-type with a Water Tera Type, look no further.

Hisuian Samurott was first introduced in Pokémon Legends Arceus as one of three starter Pokémon in the game. From now until the 26th of November, it is also available as the creature in the 7-star Tera Raids.

If you don't get time to play the game this weekend, though, don't worry as the raid will run again next weekend, from the 1st to the 3rd of December. Will you be catching a Hisuian Samurott?

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

