Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's 7-star Tera Raid lets you catch Hisuian Samurott

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's 7-star Tera Raids are a great way to get super-powerful and exclusive Pokémon. We've seen plenty of interesting critters feature in the past for these events, and now if you're looking for a powerful Water/Dark-type with a Water Tera Type, look no further.

Hisuian Samurott was first introduced in Pokémon Legends Arceus as one of three starter Pokémon in the game. From now until the 26th of November, it is also available as the creature in the 7-star Tera Raids.

If you don't get time to play the game this weekend, though, don't worry as the raid will run again next weekend, from the 1st to the 3rd of December. Will you be catching a Hisuian Samurott?