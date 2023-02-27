Pokémon Scarlet and Violet presents its DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

HQ

The Pokémon Presents for Pokémon Day has just ended, and besides leaving us with some curious news like Pokémon Sleep or the Pokémon Concierge series for Netflix, we were all looking forward to a major announcement about a new release or a DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Well, we've had at least one of them.

The Scarlet and Purple DLC is called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, and it will be a two-part adventure. The first part is called The Teal Mask and will be released in autumn this year. In it, we will be able to continue our original game by visiting the land of Kitakami as part of an Academy study tour beyond the Paldea region.

The second part will come a little later, in winter (which could mean early 2024) and will be called The Indigo Disk. It will follow the events of The Teal Mask and we will see players becoming exchange students at the new Blueberry Academy.

In both parts we will have the chance to capture Pokémon from other generations that were not in the base game, such as Shiftry, Ninetales, Dewgong or Milotic. In addition, in this DLC we will see the two new Legendary Pokémon of Scarlet and Purple, which will have an important role in the story of the expansion, and which are Ogrepon and Terapogos. No further details are known about them at the moment, although from the presentation images it looks like they will be Grass-Type and Water-Type, although we can't confirm this at the moment.

Finally, pre-ordering the DLC will offer new uniforms for our character and codes to get items and Pokémon in the game.