Pokémon Scarlet and Violet opens Pokémon Day celebrations with a new regional form for Voltorb

HQ

There's a lot of buzz surrounding next week's Pokémon Presents. Rumours are getting louder and louder that we'll be getting a new instalment in the franchise this year, either a new Pokémon Legends, or the long-awaited remake for Pokémon Black and White.

Either way, we'll find out on Tuesday 27th. But that doesn't mean we can't start celebrating Pokémon Day right now, as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has begun a Mass Outbreak event featuring a new, never-before-seen regional form. It's Hisuian Voltorb, which will appear alongside its regular Kanto variant and Foongus across Paldea.

There's also a much better chance of finding Shiny Pokémon at these mass appearances, so it looks like it's time to restock your Pokéballs and go out and catch some. The Pokémon Violet and Scarlet Mass Outbreaks event will last until 28 February at 00:59 CET.

Hisuian Voltorb // Reddit

Thanks, Serebii.