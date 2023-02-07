Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the fastest-selling title in Nintendo's history

HQ

In the data we shared this morning on Nintendo's recent financial report for the months of October to December 2022, there's one piece of information we've set aside to give it all the attention it deserves, and that's that although Nintendo Switch has become the third best-selling console in history, Pokémon has set a new sales record within the Japanese company.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has sold a whopping 20.61 million units worldwide. A figure that in itself is proof that the ninth generation Pokémon has made a strong impression on consumers. But these figures also need to be put into perspective, both for the pocket monster series itself and for Nintendo game sales in general.

Pokémon Violet and Scarlet (combined) have become Nintendo's fastest selling game ever, with 18.2 million in the first 7 weeks alone, and 10 million in the first three days alone. They already rank fourth in the best-selling games in Pokémon history, behind only Red/Blue (and Green) with 31.3 million, Sword/Shield with 25.6 million, and Gold/Silver with 23.7 million (and so close that they may overtake them in the coming weeks).