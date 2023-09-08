Pokémon Scarlet and Violet give away free Pokémon to celebrate new web series

HQ

The first episode of the new Pokémon web series is here. Entitled Paldean Winds, the show focuses on three students in Paldea showing off their school in a video. It's by the same studio who did Hisuian Snow last year.

To celebrate the release of this new web show, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are giving away a free Cetitan to all players who enter the code L1KEAFLUTE in your Mystery Gift option in the game.

Cetitan isn't too rare of a Pokémon to find, but if you've not yet added one to your collection, now's your chance. You have until the 31st of August 2024 to redeem the pocket monster, so there's not really much of a rush.