Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Getting New 7-Star Tera Raid

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raids are a chance to get your hands on a super powerful Pokemon. In the past, we've seen some franchise favourites like Cinderace and Deliberd appear in 7-Star Tera Raids, and now the latest event coming to the game gives you the chance to get a Greninja.

You won't be catching just any Greninja, mind you, as this one has the Poison Tera Type. You've got plenty of time to prepare to fight this Pokémon, though, as the event doesn't begin until the 27th of January.





It'll then run until the 29th, with another chance to catch the same Greninja from the 10th to 12th of February. This brings the total 7 Star Raids coming to us in the next month up to three, as on other occasions you can catch a Drifblim and Mismagius.