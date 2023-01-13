Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Getting a New Patch

HQ

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are getting a new patch in February. The games launched to somewhat of a mixed critical reception back in November due to performance issues, with many stating that the open world would cause a host of bugs and glitches.

In a new post on The Pokemon Company's official website, update 1.2.0 will include "bug fixes and add functionality." But we'll have to wait and see for more details closer to the time of the update.

As stated, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have suffered from performance issues for some time, and even with a new patch in November these problems weren't fixed.

Even with these issues, the latest Pokemon games are still proving to sell incredibly well, topping Switch sales charts across the world. So, even if you can phase through a wall, it seems you'll still have plenty of fun in Scarlet and Violet.