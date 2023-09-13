Pokémon Scarlet and Violet get new update alongside Teal Mask release

HQ

The first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is here, and while Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players are going to be enjoying The Teal Mask today, for those who haven't yet got the DLC a hefty new update has been added.

As outlined in a post on Nintendo's site, some handy new features have been added, which will come whether you've bought The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero or not. There are also some bug fixes coming as well, which will hopefully make the performance of the games a little better.

Check out the full list of features and fixes below:

Newly Added Features





You will now be able lock the mini map that appears while you are out in the field so that up is always north. You can do this by pressing the Right Stick twice while you have the map app open to select the App and mini maps locked setting.



Camera settings have been added to the Options menu. These settings will let you adjust how the camera works while you are out in the field.



We have added a feature that allows you to signal a Pokémon accompanying you in the field to stop and wait where it is. To give this signal, press the Left Stick.



You can now take pictures by pressing the A Button in the camera app.



You can now play music by pressing the ZL Button or ZR Button while the camera app is open. You may find that Pokémon accompanying you in the field and people around you will react to the music.



While using the Union Circle, Trainers can now share photos they have taken with the camera app during that Union Circle session with the friends they are playing with.



We have added a feature to TM Machines that allows you to filter for moves your Pokémon can learn. By interacting with a TM Machine and selecting the option to filter for learnable moves, you will be able to display only TMs containing moves that a specific Pokémon can learn.



Bug Fixes and Feature Adjustments

