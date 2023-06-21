Pokemon Scarlet and Violet expansions get new trailer

HQ

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have two expansions set for release at the end of this year, the Teal Mask and the Indigo Disk, and at the recent Nintendo Direct, we got another look at them.

We got to see some more details about the expansions, showcasing the characters we'll meet along the way. Carmine and Kieran appear in the Teal Mask, introducing us to Kitakami and the Festival of Masks.

New trainers from Blueberry Academy will be found across the Indigo Disk DLC, including Lacey, a second-year student, and some other interesting-looking but unnamed characters. As well, we'll get a mini open-world at Blueberry Academy in the form of its Terarium, which is split into four distinct biomes.

The Teal Mask releases in Autumn this year, while the Indigo Disk is set for Winter. Are you excited for the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLCs?