Pokémon Scarlet and Violet become the series best-selling game in Japan

HQ

While the Pokémon series is popular the world over, the games have never managed to outdo the original Red and Green versions in Japan. The sales have been strong with each new generation, but until now, nothing could knock the originals from their top spot.

Then comes Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which have topped 8.3 million copies sold in Japan according to Famitsu. This makes them the best-selling games from the series in Japan, ending a 28-year reign.

In the global rankings, the pair comes fourth, with a total sales figure of 25.69 million units as of this September. Still, this is an impressive feat, and shows despite technical limitations, the Pokémon games are still easy sellers.