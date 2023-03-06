Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet announce Decidueye 7-star Tera Raid

This will be players' first chance to catch the legacy Pokémon in the game.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are bringing a tonne of legacy Pokémon back in their upcoming DLCs. But, for those who don't want to wait that long to catch their favourite pocket monster, they can have a look at the games' 7-star Tera Raids.

The latest 7-star Tera Raid will introduce Decidueye into the game. The final evolution of the Alolan starter Rowlett, Decidueye has appeared in multiple Pokémon games, and got a Hisuian form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Players will only be able to catch the regular Decidueye in the 7-star Tera Raid, which starts on the 17th of March for GMT and CET times before finishing on the 19th. There will be a second chance to catch Decidueye later, between the 24th and 26th of March.

Will you be catching Decidueye? What Pokémon do you want to see in a 7-star Tera Raid?

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

