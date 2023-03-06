Pokemon Scarlet and Violet announce Decidueye 7-star Tera Raid

HQ

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are bringing a tonne of legacy Pokémon back in their upcoming DLCs. But, for those who don't want to wait that long to catch their favourite pocket monster, they can have a look at the games' 7-star Tera Raids.

The latest 7-star Tera Raid will introduce Decidueye into the game. The final evolution of the Alolan starter Rowlett, Decidueye has appeared in multiple Pokémon games, and got a Hisuian form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Players will only be able to catch the regular Decidueye in the 7-star Tera Raid, which starts on the 17th of March for GMT and CET times before finishing on the 19th. There will be a second chance to catch Decidueye later, between the 24th and 26th of March.

Will you be catching Decidueye? What Pokémon do you want to see in a 7-star Tera Raid?