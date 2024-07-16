Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire were nearly given different names

Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire are classic entries in the beloved franchise. Giving us the eternal feud of Kyogre and Groudon, some of the best new entries, and arguably the most consistent starter line-up since Gen 1.

One thing that was nearly very different about Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire were the names given to the games. As discovered by farore.gba over on Twitter/X, apparently the original Japanese names for the games translate to Pokémon Crimson and Indigo.

That doesn't seem far off the naming convention used for the most recent generation of Pokémon games, that being Scarlet and Violet. There's on reason given for why the names changed, but perhaps it was simply that Indigo and Crimson were too close to Red and Blue, which were the original pair of Pokémon games.

Do you think Gen 3 would have suited Crimson and Indigo?