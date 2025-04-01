Pokémon releasing five limited edition Giovanni jackets

HQ

The Pokémon Company has announced a special promotion with Japanese drinks brand Suntory. Specifically, it is partnering with the Boss Coffee product for a new lot of promotional trading cards featuring Team Rocket boss Giovanni.

Celebrating Pokémon: The Glory of Team Rocket, which is the new trading card set for Pokémon, certain cards will have a Boss Coffee stamp. It's likely this only applies to Japanese cards, but as per VGC it is believed the promotion will be so large that fans overseas could pick up the cards without too much trouble in the second-hand market.

Something you won't be able to get with ease, however, is the Boss Coffee Giovanni jacket. The dark jacket features the Boss Coffee logo on the breast, with Giovanni on the back. Only five of them will be made, and to have a chance at winning, you'll have to follow the Boss Coffee social media account and repost certain posts as and when they appear between the 21st of April and 9th of May.

Will you be trying to get your hands on a Giovanni jacket?

