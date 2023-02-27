Pokémon Red and Green soundtrack is available to stream for free

HQ

The original soundtracks for Pokémon Red and Green have been made available on the official Pokémon Sound Library website. That site, however, is currently region-locked to Asia.

This means that either you'll need a VPN to access the 45 tracks from the games, or you can jump over to the Pokémon Japanese YouTube channel, where all the tracks have been combined into one video.

The Pokémon Company is set to host a stream later today where we'll find out more about the future of Pokémon. With the Red and Green soundtracks suddenly being made available, fans are sure to take this as a sign we're getting remakes of these games. But, before you get too excited, nothing is going to be made official until the Pokemon Presents stream later today.

Listen to the Pokémon Red and Green soundtrack here.