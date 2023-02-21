Pokémon Presents to reveal big news next week

HQ

Holy crap, I'm getting old! The Pokémon games will be 26 years old on February 27, and The Pokémon Company is going to celebrate this with 2023's first Pokémon Presents stream.

The show will start at 2 PM GMT / 3 PM CET on February 27 and last for approximately 25 minutes. We've received a teaser trailer with the announcement, but it doesn't reveal anything about what we'll see.

It's safe to say we'll get game announcements, however, as the the music used is Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue's iconic theme. Could it just be a coincidence that Nintendo Switch just got Game Boy games and that the beloved duo will be 25 years in these parts this September? I doubt it.