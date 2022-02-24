Pokémon Presents scheduled for Sunday

HQ

This Sunday is the annually celebrated Pokémon Day, as it marks the anniversary of when Pokémon Red and Green first launched back in 1996. It's a day that is often celebrated with news and announcements of some kind, and this year that tradition seems to be carried on, as The Pokémon Company has revealed that it has a planned Pokémon Presents broadcast set to take place.

We're told that the broadcast will start at 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET, and that the broadcast itself will last for around 14 minutes. As for what exactly it will contain or show, that remains unclear at the moment, but there are an array of rumours that suggest some new Pokémon Legends Arceus content is on the way.