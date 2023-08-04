Pokémon Presents confirmed for the 8th of August

HQ

Pokémon has announced an official Pokémon Presents Showcase on the 8th of August at 6:00 AM PDT or 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST.

The presentation will run for 35 minutes and give us the latest on all things Pokémon. Likely there's going to be some updates on Pokémon Unite, Pokémon GO, Pokémon Masters EX, and a bunch of other updates as well as hopefully some new looks or more details on the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLCs.

We did report on the speculation that a Pokémon Presents would be coming next week on Monday, where was also thought it was likely that some Detective Pikachu details could make it on the showcase, too. There are other possibilities for what could be at this presentation, but the above seems most likely. If we're really manifesting some new titles, though, we'd hope for something on any upcoming Gen 5 projects, as rumours around remakes and a Legends: Arceus type game have been in the mill for some time.

What are you hoping to see at Pokémon Presents?