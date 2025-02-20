Pokémon Presents confirmed for February 27th

HQ

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that as part of Pokémon Day's celebrations, we'll be getting a Pokémon Presents livestream as well, taking place on the 27th of January.

The stream will run at 23:00 local time in Japan, which is nice for us Europeans as we'll be viewing the stream from 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET. Nothing has been officially confirmed for the stream besides the fact that it's coming, and so we're free to speculate on what we could see next week.

Of course, expectations are high for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which is scheduled for release this year. There are also likely to be updates on other already existing Pokémon games, as well as the chance for some surprise reveals. Gen 5 remakes, perhaps?